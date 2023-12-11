Beautiful day at the Neighbourhood Centre: photos from disability event

THERE WERE plenty of faces at the free community barbecue that was held at The Neighbourhood Centre, on Thursday, November 30.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And, it was all to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
The day, which falls of December 3 each year, aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disabilities.
The barbecue was held as a joint initiative between Disability Advocacy NSW, The Neighbourhood Centre, Social Futures and Boys to the Bush.
Representatives from Glenray and St Stanislaus' College also attended the event, and a Bunnings employee was there to help participants construct some crafty creations.
On the tools were the men from Boys to the Bush, who were barbecuing up a storm, including sausages and meat patties, to go with the ample bread rolls available.
There was also tea, coffee, water and juice to help attendees wash it all down, while enjoying a chat about the importance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.