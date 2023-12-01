Glenray, a leading disability service provider, has partnered with Bathurst Regional Council and several other local organisations to celebrate the inclusive International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) and to promote public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people living with a disability and to celebrate their achievements and contributions.
IDPwD is a United Nations (UN) day observed internationally. It aims to promote community awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.
Each year the UN announces a theme to observe for International Day of People with Disability. The annual theme provides an overarching focus on how society can strive for inclusivity through the removal of physical, technological and attitudinal barriers for people with disability.
The theme for IDPwD 2023 is 'United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for, with and by persons with disabilities'. The SDGs are 17 things countries want to work on by the year 2030 to make the world better and fairer for everyone.
IDPwD continues to be an important day on the calendar with organisations, workplaces, schools and community groups and individuals across Australia getting on board to join the celebration.
Our journey of empowering lives
At the heart of the Glenray story lies a commitment that has endured for decades, an unwavering dedication to transforming the lives of people living with a disability and a relentless pursuit of inclusivity for people living with a disability.
They recently launched their new look logo and branding which a spokesperson said sparked a new era for Glenray and represented the modern, person centric care and support that Glenray were well known for, while maintaining clear ties to their long history.
"We continue to put people at the heart of what we do and advocate for people living with a disability," they said. "Glenray will empower people living with a disability to reach their goals with caring, kind and secure support now and into the future."
Embrace your tomorrow is about giving people living with a disability the confidence to create the future they want. It reflects the caring, kind and thoughtful ways in which Glenray will support each person to achieve what they choose for tomorrow.
As we journey into the future, Glenray remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering comprehensive, quality and dependable support. Their vision continues to empower people living with disabilities, offering them opportunities to lead fulfilling lives.
In the heart of New South Wales, a remarkable not-for-profit organisation is making a significant impact on the lives of people with disability and their families. For over 65 years, Westhaven has been a steadfast support system for their communities, offering a range of quality and flexible disability services.
At its core, Westhaven is all about reinvesting profits to create nurturing and inclusive environments, enabling individuals to thrive and achieve their goals with confidence. Westhaven's purpose is to provide ways for adults and children with a wide range of disabilities to live life the way they choose. The organisation understands that each participant is unique, with individual needs, strengths, and goals.
With this understanding, Westhaven tailors its services to cater to the specific needs and aspirations of the participants, children and young people aligning closely with the principles of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and Office of the Children's Guardian.
A cornerstone of Westhaven's approach is the value of choice. They work closely with participants to ensure that their services are not just effective but also personalised. The goal is to empower individuals, allowing them to have control over the services they receive and encouraging independence to the greatest extent possible. In a world where empowerment and self-determination are often taken for granted, Westhaven's commitment to fostering these qualities is truly commendable.
One aspect that sets Westhaven apart is its comprehensive range of services. From social support and living arrangements, they cover various facets of life for people with disability. By offering a wide array of services, Westhaven provides a holistic approach to their well-being, ensuring they have the support they need at every stage of their lives.
As an inclusive organisation, Westhaven is not just about offering services, it's about enabling individuals to live the lives they choose. The aim is to break down barriers and open up opportunities for adults, children, and young people with disabilities, allowing them to pursue their dreams, no matter how big or small. In doing so, Westhaven helps build a more diverse community where everyone is encouraged to reach their potential.
Westhaven's journey is far from over, and their dedication to making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities inspires us all. In a world that constantly strives for inclusivity, Westhaven is a local hero deserving of admiration and support, as they continue to light the path towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all
You may already know Izzy. For the past five years she's been making great coffee over at Café Connect and in that time, Izzy, who lives with autism, has grown in both skill and confidence.
While the team at Café Connect are sad to see her go, they're thrilled to see Izzy embark on a new adventure.
Soon customers and community members will be greeted by Izzy's warm smile when they visit LiveBetter's new space at 180 Anson Street.
In her new role, Izzy will have a broad range of responsibilities, and she is looking forward to the challenge.
I'm really looking forward to it, although I'm a bit nervous about starting something new, but I know that I'll have the support I need to do the best I can.- Izzy Wyld, LiveBetter Community Hub
Sam Anderson, LiveBetter's Customer Service Hub Team Leader, believes Izzy will be a fantastic fit for her new role. "Izzy has a warm personality, amazing customer service skills, and a real ability to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone."
When we spoke with Izzy, she said she was both nervous but excited about starting her new role.
"I'm really looking forward to it, although I'm a bit nervous about starting something new. But I know that I'll have the support I need to do the best I can."
And that's all anybody needs when starting a new job.
December 3 is International Day of People with Disability, a day which invites us all to work together to make the world a better place for people with disability, and inclusion lies at the heart of this.
At LiveBetter, they are committed to ensuring people with disability have a big say in the issues that impact them and feel included across all areas of life. This commitment includes supporting people like Izzy to achieve their employment goals.
To earn a living, to begin each day with a sense of purpose, and to feel that the contribution you make to your community is valued.
These are the essential pillars of a good life and LiveBetter believe the opportunity to live a good life is something that should be within everyone's reach.
The amazing team from Live Better said they wished everyone a Happy International Day of People with Disability
Karen Mounce-Stephens proves that disability is no barrier to living a good life and learning new skills along the way. Karen said programs like those offered by Kirinari have made a massive difference to the way she lives her life. "Being at Kirinari has helped me learn how to do simple day-to-day things that I've had trouble with for so long, and I feel like a real person, and I feel like I'm part of team," she said.
Karen has been attending Kirinari's Disability Day Program three days a week for almost three years and receives a few hours of one-on-one support outside of this.
She said that prior to this she found it challenging fitting into the community and everyday life, however, in the past three years Karen has enjoyed her time engaging with others at the program and completing activities like arts and crafts, and puzzles.
"During many of the farm visits that we do I've also learnt how much I love farm animals," she said.
Through her one-on-one support, she has also gained the skills and confidence to start going to the pool by herself.
Being at Kirinari has helped me learn how to do simple day-to-day things that I've had trouble with for so long.- Karen Mounce-Stephens
"I was very scared to do this first up, so we would go to the pool to just watch and work out where there was a safe place for me to put my things and sit, what part of the pool I am going to go in, you know, just sitting there, being in the environment and getting used to it," she said. "So we did that for about four months on and off and now can take myself to the pool, I can do my exercises, pop back out, walk out calmly and in control."
The theme of being calm is one that carries through Karen's life now days, with a good day being one where she gets through her list of jobs made for the day.
"Although my daily lists are still very basic and simple things, it has taught me that even if I don't cross them all off, it is an achievement," she said. "My favourite day is when my brain is very calm, and to achieve some of those jobs and to achieve some of the quiet time as well without the guilt."
Karen's goal is to continue gaining for confidence and to be able to interact confidently in the community. Kirinari Team Leader, Bree Sandry, said that people deserved to receive services that are responsive and empowers them to live their life to the fullest. "We're proud to be a part of Karen's story and achievements."
The Benevolent Society's vision is for a just society where all Australians can live their best life, particularly supporting people with disability.
With a team of skilled professionals across allied health and its range of services, The Benevolent Society supports people with disability to thrive no matter their goals or needs.
This year, The Benevolent Society are celebrating International Day of People with Disability with its clients and skilled teams of professionals reflecting on advocating and inclusivity. Manager of Disability Services Lara O'Kane believes educating and celebrating individuals with disability within the community is imperative.
"We believe a more inclusive world for people with disability is possible and we know through our actions every day we can help make this a reality," she said.
We believe a more inclusive world for people with disability is possible. . .- Lara O'Kane
The Benevolent Society provide a range of allied health therapies and services including diet therapy and nutrition, music therapy, NDIS support coordination, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, positive behaviour support, psychology and speech pathology.
It also offers a range of services across aged care, early childhood, family and parenting support and mental health.
The Benevolent Society services can be funded through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) or privately funded payment options with telehealth options provided across some services.
When it comes to providing disability services, The Benevolent Society specialises in partnering with people of all ages with a disability, specifically focusing on adults. They take the time to listen to clients and their stories and connect them with tailored supports that are relevant to their needs.
Their practitioners are people-first which means that they take the time to understand each person's needs and will support and encourage the steps needed to make positive changes in their lives.
