Bathurst talents to test themselves against some of the state's best cyclists

SOME of the best cyclists from across NSW are set to land in the Central West this weekend and a host of Bathurst cyclists will be hoping to match it with them.
Both Bathurst and Orange will host the Central West Track Open, with the former hosting Saturday's racing and the latter Sunday's.
Bathurst Cycling Club track coordinator Marian Renshaw said the two-day event will be a massive opportunity for local cyclists to perform on a big stage.
"Our cyclists love to mix with everyone else," she said.
"On the day, it'll become tent city with all the different clubs here with their marquees.
"We're expecting a lot of cyclists from Sydney, maybe 80-90. That's what we usually get.
"Most of them take the opportunity to come up, because they don't usually get the chance down in Sydney, except on Dunc Gray.
"Hopefully it's like last year, we'll get a really good roll up."
Bathurst will host a mixture of both junior and senior races.
In juniors, Bathurst will host the country and metro championships, as well as individual time trials, scratch race and derby. There'll also be Renshaw Peddle Project junior wheel races.
In seniors, Bathurst will host moto paced scratch race, elimination, two-lap handicap, mystery lapper and five Renshaw Peddle Project wheel races (heats, final and consolation final will be run if required).
On the Sunday, Orange will also host a mix of both junior and senior races.
Junior races include heart starter scratch race, handicap/elimination, handi scratch/keirin, mystery lapper and Hotel Canobolas wheel races.
Senior races include heart starter scratch race, keirin, points race, win and out and Hotel Canobolas wheel races (heats, final and consolation final will be run if required).
It all starts at 8am on both days with junior sign-on, with racing running through to 6pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.
Renshaw said there'll be a number of Bathurst club members that'll be eager to impress.
"There are a few of our older juniors, like Charlotte Lovett, who'll be in the mix especially in the wheel race," she said.
"Some of the lads will come out, like Dan Googe and Xavier Bland from Orange."
Bathurst Cycling Club traditionally hosts a day of the Central West Track Open on the first weekend of December.
