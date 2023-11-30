Burns eyes premiership after move to third NRL club

Parkes product Billy Burns has joined his third NRL club after signing with Cronulla Sharks for the 2024 season.
The 25-year old moves to the Shire club following stints with St George Illawarra Dragons and Penrith Panthers, where he made his NRL debut in 2019.
The Parkes Spacemen junior made a total of 29 appearances for the Red V in three seasons, playing mostly in the back row.
He said he was excited to link up with his new teammates and get stuck in under coach Craig Fitzgibbon.
"It's good to be here. It's a new kid at school type of feeling, but getting in here and meeting the boys, they're all genuine and good blokes," he told Sharks media.
"They're definitely making me feel welcome. I was attracted to the Sharks by how proud the club is, as well as the coaching staff with Fitzy leading the charge. The pride in the club and the jersey is something I wanted to be a part of.
"I want to work on my game and hopefully play some consistent first grade - that's always a goal - and help this club any way I can to win a comp."
Burns is part of a growing number of western players to carve out a first grade career.
Isaah Yeo, Matt Burton and Charlie Staines trod the same path as Burns from Group 11 juniors through to Western Rams and then into Penrith's lower grades before making first grade debuts.
Blayney's Liam Henry and Orange's Jack Cole are currently playing NSW Cup for Panthers, having both made their NRL debuts for the three-time defending premiers in 2022.
