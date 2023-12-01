Savannah scores a silver medal: Bathurst athlete excels on national stage

BATHURST'S Savannah Auvaa has once again proven herself to be among the best in the nation for her age in shot put by coming away with a silver medal in the recent School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships in Launceston.
Auvaa had a great back-and-forth battle with Queenslander Zoey Maafi in the girls under 11s shot put, with the pair surging well clear from the rest of their rivals.
In the end Maafi's fifth throw of 13.90m put her ahead of Auvaa's 13.27.
Auvaa went into the competition with a personal best of exactly 13 metres with the two kilogram shot but went beyond that mark on five of her six throws.
The hard-fought silver medal is a great achievement for Auvaa, especially when factoring in that she only comes up to the shoulders of gold medallist Maafi.
Successfully defending the shot put crown she won in her national championships debut in 2022 would have been the ultimate goal for Auvaa but her number one priority was bettering her personal best.
"My goal was just to beat 13 on the dot, which was my PB," she said.
"I'd done some competitions leading up to it. I did shot put at an ACT competition and I'd put a lot of training into this."
The early signs were great for Auvaa when she went into first place following her opening throw and bettered her personal best with an effort of 13.18 metres.
Following her second and third throws - the latter being her best of the day - Auvaa earned herself another three attempts to try and jump into the gold medal spot.
"The first, second and third throws I threw 13s and that put me into the top eight," she said.
"My fourth throw was a 12 but the last two throws were 13s again. Only me and the girl who came first threw in the 13s. The rest were in the 12s, 11s and 10s.
"The girl that beat me threw 13.90 and she's very tall. The next closest to me was 12.10."
Auvaa ended on a consistent note with a final pair of attempts at 13.08m and 13.02m.
It wasn't just the competitive side of the event that made the Tasmania trip memorable for Auvaa.
The Bathurst athlete engaged in pin and clothes swaps with competitors from other states, allowing her meet new people and build up a collection of memorabilia.
"We traded badges. Northern Territory came this year, and they don't normally, so I was able to get one of theirs and then ones from Tasmania, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales," Auvaa said.
"On the last day I traded my polo shirt for an ACT shirt and then traded PSSA socks for some South Australian ones."
Auvaa had a great build up to the nationals by breaking the local Bathurst records in the girls under 12s shot put (12.50m) and javelin (27.36m).
The national medallist will be part of the Bathurst contingent taking part in this weekend's Western Ranges Zone Carnival at Kurrajong.
