All the glamour from Bathurst High's year 10 graduation night

THURSDAY, November 30, marked the end of an era for Denison College, Bathurst High Campus students, who celebrated the end of their year 10 education.
To mark the occasion, a formal dinner was held at Panthers Bathurst, where students were dressed in their best, and were out to impress their peers and teachers.
And though, the majority of students will continue on to year 11 and year 12 studies, a few of them will be making their way into the working world, taking up trades, or studying through TAFE.
This ensured that the event was the perfect way to farewell these students, while also congratulating them on the completion of 11 years of education.
Ahead of the dinner, many students and their families gathered in Kings Parade, to take photos to document the momentous event.
The Western Advocate attended the photo session, and snapped some pictures of dapper gentleman and lovely ladies ahead of the formal celebration.
