'Not so wonderful' decisions put repeat offender on the brink of jail

A MAGISTRATE has issued one last warning for a man after his "not so wonderful" decisions put him on the brink of serving time behind bars.
Blake Russell, 30, was sentenced to a 12-month intensive correction order (ICO) on November 29, 2023 after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to three counts of driving while disqualified.
Court documents state the Hill Street, Bathurst resident was behind the wheel of a blue Ford Falcon heading along Stewart Street in Bathurst about 9pm on November 5, 2023.
Nearby police recognised the vehicle due to prior interactions with Russell, and stopped his vehicle in the Shell Service Station.
Russell - who got out of his car through the passenger door - approached the police vehicle and said he was on his way to pick somebody up in Wilkins Street.
The court heard Russell confirmed on many occasions he was aware he couldn't drive due to being disqualified but said it was only out of necessity that he did.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, police found Russell had been disqualified for five years until July 6, 2027 for a high-range drink-driving conviction.
On a separate occasion, Russell was spotted behind the wheel on Mitre Street about 3.50pm on October 2 shortly before he was stopped by police.
Russell was asked for his licence, before he confessed to it being disqualified.
On a separate occasion, police were patrolling the Kelso are in a fully marked vehicle around 2.45am on July 28 when Russell was driving along Bannerman Drive.
Upon seeing police, court documents state Russell immediately turned into Bouffler Close.
Police followed Russell and stopped him.
During conversation with police, Russell said he was picking up a friend who he claimed to be waiting for a taxi nearby.
Russell - who thought he was eligible for a licence - was found to be disqualified from driving until July 2027.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela told the court that while the section five threshold was crossed, an ICO would be the most suitable sentence.
"It was out of necessity that Mr Russell drove," Mr Pahalawela said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was "not wonderful" Russell was driving and explained that jail had to be considered.
"Because I believe the community would be protected without a full time custodial sentence, an intensive correction order is appropriate," Ms Ellis said.
"But, one more charge and you will be driving yourself to jail, Mr Russell."
Further to the ICO, Russell was disqualified from driving for a further six months.
He must also do 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
