Driver convicted and fined $2300 on two driving matters

A MAN who failed to attend court to answer allegations of two separate driving offences has been convicted.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Nathan Masclet of Monty Walk, West Bathurst was found guilty in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 29, 2023 of driving with drugs in his system and getting behind the wheel while suspended.
Court documents state the 31-year-old was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer around 10.45am on July 22, 2023 when police were patrolling Peel Street in Bathurst.
As Masclet drove past the officers, their automatic number plate recognition system alerted them to the car being unregistered.
Police stopped Masclet and asked for his licence, which he claimed to have left in his wallet elsewhere.
After Masclet gave police his identification details, they found his licence had been suspended for fine default until March 17, 2024.
"I haven't been able to renew it because it's the weekend and State Debt are closed," Masclet said to police.
On a separate occasion, police were heading west along Rocket Street in Bathurst just after 2.30am on March 23 when they took notice of a black Holden Astra.
As police got closer to the vehicle, the driver - later identified as Masclet - pulled to the side of the road.
Masclet then continued to drive, only to be stopped by police, who did a U-turn.
The court heard Masclet was asked for his driver's licence before he was subject to a roadside drug test.
After he gave a positive indication for methamphetamine, Masclet was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, he gave a second positive test for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charges against Masclet aloud in court before she found both matters proved.
Ms Ellis noted Masclet had four prior driving with drug charges on his record, and had been removed from the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program for not attending appointments.
"It is such a pity he hasn't engaged with MERIT," Ms Ellis said.
Masclet was convicted and fined $2300.
He was also taken off the road for a further 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.