Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

See the people who took a stance with the power of the Nutbush dance

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
December 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE were plenty of people out and about in Kings Parade, all to take a chance, and make a stance against domestic violence through the power of dance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.