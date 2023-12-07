See the people who took a stance with the power of the Nutbush dance

THERE were plenty of people out and about in Kings Parade, all to take a chance, and make a stance against domestic violence through the power of dance.
And the dance in question was the Nutbush, by Tina Turner, in the event which was dubbed 'Going Nuts in the Bush.'
The song was chosen, as during her life, Turner was a passionate advocate against domestic violence, and open in her struggles as a victim, and a survivor.
Approximately 60 people attended the event, which was run held on Friday, December 1, by Housing Plus, and in conjunction with Bathurst Police.
The main aim of the day was to raise awareness against domestic violence, and to encourage those in the community to seek help if in need.
There was plenty of information available on the day, and several Housing Plus staff members, and members of Bathurst Police, to educate those present on the services available.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event, and snapped some pictures on the day.
Do you recognise any of the advocates above?
