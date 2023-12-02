A whole lot of colour as Bathurst celebrates people of all abilities

BATHURST came together to celebrate people of all abilities with fun, games and a whole lot of colour.
To acknowledge and celebrate International Day of People with Disability, non-for-profit organisation VERTO held a free colour run at Raglan's Ralph Cameron Oval on Friday, December 1.
VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said the day was important in raising awareness for International day of People with Disability.
"Through this colour festival, VERTO aims to promote community awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability," he said.
"At VERTO, we see firsthand the value that people with a disability can make to workplaces all over the Central West every day. As employees they are loyal, engaged and motivated, and often help a business thrive."
He said VERTO was proud to support International Day of People with Disability and said people of all abilities are really valuable to the community.
There were lucky door prizes for attendees to win, Boys to the Bush ran a barbecue, Raglan Rural Fire Brigade offered its time with a water hose demonstration and even Santa took time out of his busy schedule to drop by.
Prizes were donated by VERTO.
Volunteers from Bunnings also offered their time to help on the day.
A number of local disability services attended the day including Glenray, Kirinari, New Horizons and Carenne School.
International Day of People with Disability was first observed in 1992 and is held every year on December 3.
