BLOCK Fest was a hit once again and there was a big crowd on hand

CROWDS packed into Bathurst High on Saturday afternoon, bouncing to the beat of dance and drama.
In what was the second edition of BLOCK Fest - after being launched in 2022 - the event also shone a light on a number of music performances and art exhibitions from across the Central West.
Described by principal Ken Barwick as a "mini version of the School Spectacular", there was a big turnout at the event, which was headlined by Australian hip hop artist Urthboy.
Mr Barwick said the day was sensational.
"The kids got really hyped when Urthboy came on and he really engaged the crowd," he said.
"He had students on stage playing instruments, he had students dancing on stage.
"He connected to Mulga the Artist, who drew a mural of Frosty the Astley Cup mascot and even Frosty got on staged and danced to hip-hop.
"It was just a really good night. The kids loved it and we probably doubled the crowd from last year and that's the aim every year, to increase the crowd and knowledge of creative and performing arts."
Mr Barwick said the school plans to continue growing the event into 2024.
"The plan next year is that every kid in Bathurst and every teacher Bathurst, no matter what school or what system you're in, will get a free ticket to BLOCK Fest," he said.
"For us, it's not about making money. It's about getting the message out there that there's clever kids and we can showcase what great kids they are."
Mr Barwick estimated there could've been around 2000 people at the school at around 5.30pm in the afternoon.
"We filled our assembly hall with 1000 kids and more and there certainly more than that, because there were so many areas, like the performing arts theatre that holds 300, the two art galleries and music," he said.
"Without a doubt, I would estimate that at one point there was about 2000 people."
Mr Barwick praised the Student Representative Council (SRC) students, running games children of all ages.
He also paid tribute to creative arts teachers Veronica Manock and Chris Tierney, who worked tirelessly to make the event a success.
