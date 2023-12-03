Western Advocatesport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Daburger dominates old club in masterful performance with bat and ball

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Rory Daburger strolled out to the middle to begin CYMS' run chase against Bathurst City on Saturday he had some extra motivation for protecting his wicket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Gallagher dominates, Lovett wins major race over successful weekend
Riders get ready to go during Saturday's racing at the Bathurst Velodrome. Picture by James Arrow.
Bathurst's best up and coming riders took home plenty of medals.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Daburger dominates old club in masterful performance with bat and ball
Rory Daburger celebrates one of his two wickets for Orange CYMS againast Bathurst City. Picture by Jude Keogh
The all-rounder revealed why he took this game so 'seriously'.
Dominic Unwin
Burton reflects on childhood idols, leading the way and being a new father
Burton reflects on childhood idols, leading the way and being a new father
The Dubbo junior has had a big year on and off the field.
Tom Barber
'A lot of great memories': Railz leaves on high as Western stays unbeaten
Lily Railz walks back to the mark while bowling in Sunday's win for the Western Girls over Mudgee. Picture by James Arrow.
Western Girls were too strong for Mudgee at Loco Oval.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.