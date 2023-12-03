Daburger dominates old club in masterful performance with bat and ball

When Rory Daburger strolled out to the middle to begin CYMS' run chase against Bathurst City on Saturday he had some extra motivation for protecting his wicket.
The all-rounder used to don a Redbacks cap and unsurprisingly he receives 'feedback' from his friends and former teammates when the two teams clash.
He was the one smiling at the end however, taking 2-25 and scoring an unbeaten 82 to steer CYMS to a nine-wicket victory in their round five Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) match.
Probably barring a grand final, it's the biggest game of the year for Daburger.
"It's always a big game for me against Redbacks, my old club. I always take this game very seriously," he said.
"A few of the boys at Redbacks I'm still really good mates with."
The match was played in the one-day format after originally being slated as a two-day game thanks to torrential rain last weekend.
CYMS got off to a fast start against their opponents at Country Club Oval, winning the toss and electing to bowl.
They soon had the Redbacks down to 4-77 and restricted them to a final total of 164.
Daburger said skipper Thomas Belmonte saw potential for early wickets on a soft track and sent the spinner in from the outset.
"The wicket was soft early, we won that toss and elected to bowl," he said.
"We thought the spin might work and it did, it worked in our favour.
"That's the goal, to try and be as economical as I can try and bowl to the field. Belmo set up some pretty good fields for me.
"I back his plans and just try and get the job done."
From there Daburger and fellow opener Joey Coughlan got to work, maintaining a partnership of 146 before the latter was dismissed on 77.
Daburger hung around until the end, hitting the winning run to seal the points for the green and gold.
The win elevates them to third on the BOIDC ladder, behind Orange City and Cavaliers.
Daburger said it was a statement win for the side.
"I was in a really good mindset, a clear state of mind going out there and I wanted to get to the first drinks break," he said.
"It was a big win, the boys were really happy.
"We are in some pretty good form at the moment with, with the big win against St Pats and then into this game, another big win.
"I guess last season it was Cavaliers and us in the grand final but look, the Bathurst sides are really good.
"The Redbacks are sort of in a rebuild phase but they'll be good in a few years or even towards the end of this season, they might click.
"But Orange is going pretty good. I don't know why it doesn't show in rep cricket, we can't seem to get it to click."
