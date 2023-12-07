It was great to have a yarn among the wool industry memorabilia | Rural Notebook

BATHURST Merino Association (BMA) held its Christmas party at Eddy Suttor's Wool Industry Museum last Saturday and the venue was ideal.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The museum houses lots of memorabilia to interest country people and a Christmas get-together gave us all an opportunity to touch base with friends.
Many thanks to BMA president Stuart Kelly, secretary Kirby McPhee and Jeff and Frances McSpedden for putting the party together.
Thank you to Ed Suttor for hosting us at his museum; it is a credit to you, Eddy, and must be on the bucket list for students of agriculture from schools and colleges.
PERTHVILLE Neighbourhood Group will host Community Christmas Carols In The Hall this Saturday at 6pm: a singalong with a keyboard, guitars and brass ensemble and lots of happy singers.
Please BYO soft drinks (no alcohol) and nibbles.
This is a great way to say happy Christmas to friends and neighbours.
RECENT RURAL NOTEBOOK COLUMNS:
LAST week's stormy rain has virtually assured a green Christmas for our district and has given a welcome lift to livestock markets.
No-one is silly enough to get ahead of themselves during the first week of summer, but a nice green pick and a foot of new water in farm dams gives a real lift in spirit to a lot of farm families.
With the lift comes a rapid lift in seasonal weeds. Scotch and saffron thistles, Bathurst burrs and blackberry are all very obvious.
Serrated tussock plants are almost in full seed and this weed must still be the greatest threat to farmlands across the tablelands and Monaro.
While on the subject of weeds, the Taylor family at Hill End have taken possession of a brand new Rapid Spray machine for weed spraying in a wide range of situations.
Two generations of the family have a sound reputation for contract shearing, fencing and weed control and the addition of the new unit gives a wider scope for weed spraying.
The family is keen to work. Contact Tales, 0403 820 406, or Mingo, 0475 375 896.
A SNAPSHOT for the first week of summer:
ONE of our district's most progressive primary producers tells me that he made the switch from a traditional finewool flock to an industry leading, dual-purpose Merino flock that concentrates on early maturity, muscle and fat on a sheep with deep crimping, very white wool.
His former flock carried a bit of body wrinkle, but excellent quality 16-micron wool.
"Now the shearing contractor rings to see if we're ready to start shearing," our friend says.
LAST week's ratepayer meeting with representatives of Blayney Shire Council was well-attended as the proposed 30 per cent increase in rate revenue was discussed.
The 70 per cent fall in rural incomes throughout the shire was noted by the council as it illustrates the concern of farming families that are dealing with a prospective double whammy of collapsed income and serious cost-of-living increases.
Constant cost-shifting by state and federal governments onto local government continues to cause havoc with local councils' finances.
We must wonder how we ever got to the present situation and what positive action could be taken.
A FORMER First Lady of the United States is remembered for her telling description: great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.
When we think about how each of us fits one of these categories, we must also think of our printed and spoken media that uses much of its time in gabbling about personalities.
The world will still keep turning no matter what we talk about, but friendships are of very real value to every one of us.
THE Australian wool market eased last week as it seemed exporters were coming under pressure from the very strong Australian dollar/US dollar rate and continuing big offerings and high clearance numbers.
The EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) has increased by 37c/kg in the past four weeks (up 60c/kg in US dollar terms).
Demand has been good, which has allowed our customers to continue buying wool.
However, their customers may be baulking at taking on the higher US dollar price down the line.
Another potential impact has been industrial strife on the wharves and a cyber attack on one of the country's biggest port operators.
This shutdown will undoubtedly cause shipments of wool to be delayed, affecting exporters' ability to bring funds back into their cash flow as they wait for bills of lading to be produced.
Wools finer than 18 micron sold up to 20ac dearer, while the broader types eased by about the same.
Week 23 has an early estimated offering of around 48,000 bales, which could test the market.
HE had been married for 20 years.
"When we were boys at school, the Brothers told us that if we got up to mischief, we'd go to Hell when we died," he said.
"After the last 20 years, I know that you don't have to die to go to Hell."
***
HARD work defines the character of all of us. Some turn up their sleeves, others turn up their noses and some don't turn up at all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.