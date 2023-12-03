Western Advocate
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Council

New indoor pool on the cards for Orange, possible design plans revealed

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 4 2023 - 9:49am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new indoor pool is on the cards for Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.