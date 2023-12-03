New indoor pool on the cards for Orange, possible design plans revealed

A new indoor pool is on the cards for Orange.
Construction of a standalone indoor facility - exclusively for Learn to Swim lessons - at the aquatic centre on Warrendine Street has been flagged by Orange City Council.
More than 2500 people are registered for lessons, leaving the existing pool closed to the public for several hours every day.
Preliminary design plans comprise a 30 metre by 16 metre pool, change rooms and bathrooms, pool-side seating, a veranda, staff rooms and a reception.
The Bay Pavilions pool in Batemans Bay is identified as design inspiration.
"It's really exciting," Cr Mel McDonell told the Central Western Daily.
"There are lots more people that want to be able to do swim classes, but there's just no spots. Having a dedicated facility is just going to be a game changer."
Construction would take place on the grassland adjacent to Warrendine Street, at the south-west end of the block.
Councillors will vote to put the proposal on exhibition for public comment at their meeting on December 5.
Cost of construction are unclear. Council papers say grant funding would be sought from the state or federal government.
