No one was stopping Shanon accomplishing his Mount Panorama dream

MOUNT Panorama has seen some incredible displays of grit and determination over the years.
But on Sunday afternoon, it might have witnessed one of its best and there was no motor racing car involved.
Shanon Bates rode his manual racing wheelchair around the iconic motor racing circuit, battling fatigue and warm conditions.
But after several hours, he would eventually complete one full lap, with his body aching and his heart racing.
When he finally crossed the finish line, it brought a wave of relief to the 46-year-old, who called his mum not too long after finishing to give her the good news.
Mr Bates, who was born with spina bifida, was determined to accomplish the feat on International Day of People with Disability, which was celebrated on Sunday, December 3.
"It's all about pushing the limit," he said.
"What better way to celebrate the day by pushing the limit, to do something in a wheelchair that's never been done before."
While there were challenging moments throughout the race, Mr Bates said he was never going to give up.
"Resilience is the key to success, you know," he said.
"I kept pushing the limit and if I can get out there and inspire other guys with disabilities, but also just to show the kids disability awareness and resilience."
Mr Bates runs his own organisation Push the Limit to teach young children the capabilities of people with impairments.
It's also there to help create an understanding which he hopes will prevent bullying and to save other children from what he endured at school.
"The bullying affected me in many ways, I became anxious and fearful of going to school everyday, I suffered from depression," he said.
"Through education comes understanding and empathy. I want change the way we view people with disabilities and there is no better place to start than with our youngest generation."
Over the years, Mr Bates has visited a number of schools across Australia, including some here in Bathurst in recent years.
It was during his visits to Bathurst, when he looked towards Mount Panorama and promised himself that he would get around the track in his wheelchair.
Mr Bates was born in 1977 and underwent a 14-hour living-saving surgery.
It ultimately left him paralysed from the neck down, but through constant rehabilitation over the next years, he regained movement and even started walking by using calipers and crutches until the age of 12.
Because of his condition, he needed an operation to correct his walking at 12, but the operation was unsuccessful, which meant he would forever rely on a wheelchair for mobility.
