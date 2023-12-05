Man told to learn the rules after he used medical marijuana before driving

A MAN has been told to learn more about his medical marijuana, after he was caught behind the wheel shortly after using.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Shane Steven Hastings, 49, of Havannah Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 28, 2023 to driving with an illegal drug present in his blood.
Court documents state Hastings was heading along Vittoria Road in Bathurst about 8am on June 9, 2023 when he was stopped by police for random testing.
Hastings was subject to a drug test, which came back positive for cannabis.
The court heard Hastings was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Hastings did another drug test, which came back negative.
But, his sample later came back from forensic analysis as a positive reading for cannabis.
"[I use it] every night to help me sleep," Hastings told police.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham asked the court to consider not convicting his client of the charge, given the drug used was medicinal.
Mr Cunningham told the court Hastings had been given the prescription three weeks prior to the offence to help with ongoing pain following a severe motorcycle accident.
"He thought he was doing the right thing ... he was on his way to work," Mr Cunningham said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said while she "takes a very strict view on drugs and driving", she accepted the medical reasoning behind Hastings' use.
"You are going to have to figure out how to use it correctly so this doesn't happen again," Ms Ellis said.
The matter was dismissed without conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.