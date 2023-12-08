Hiding from cops underneath a kitchen sink spells trouble for man

HIDING from police under a kitchen sink and breaking court orders in the process has seen a 31-year-old man sentenced to time behind bars.
Clive Gordon of White Street, West Bathurst appeared by audio-visual link from Clarence Correctional Centre to Bathurst Local Court on November 30, 2023 to confirm a plea of guilty to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents state police were at a home on White Street in Bathurst about 7.30am on June 3, 2023 where they were discussing an AVO with a woman.
The woman - who was listed as a protected person in an AVO against Gordon - allowed police to search her home.
Officers then went on to find Gordon hiding underneath the kitchen sink.
The court heard Gordon was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court that while "he was found at an address he shouldn't have been", his actions didn't warrant a custodial outcome.
"His reason was that he was aware police were looking for him and he had concerns he would return to custody," Mr Kuan said.
Mr Kuan explained alcohol was a factor of Gordon's offending and there were no threats of violence.
The court heard through Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis that there were at least three similar matters on Gordon's record, which aggravated the seriousness of the matter.
"Given the 'facts' and his criminal record, the section five threshold has been crossed," Ms Ellis said.
Gordon was sentenced to nine months in full time custody, with Ms Ellis declining to set a non-parole period.
He will be eligible for release on March 3, 2024.
