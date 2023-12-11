Bad call: Threat followed insults during angry phone conversation

A MAN who used slurs against a woman before he threatened to break into her home has appeared in court from jail.
Raymond John Smith, 27, of Hill Street, West Bathurst, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on November 30, 2023 for one count of intimidation.
Smith - who appeared by audio-visual link from prison - had pleaded guilty to the charge on an earlier occasion.
Police documents tendered to the court said the victim in the matter and a witness were driving to Bathurst Police Station on September 17, 2023 to report an unrelated matter when the victim got a call from Smith.
During a 15-minute conversation, Smith used a number of slurs against the victim before the witness told Smith not to speak to her like that, according to police.
"[Expletive] you, [expletive]. Mind your own [expletive] business. I'm gonna come to your house and see yas," Smith said, according to the police documents.
"I know how to get in through [victim's] window, I've been there before."
The witness told Smith they were going to the police, but the arguing continued between the pair.
While speaking with officers at the station, the victim said she thought Smith would break into her home and assault her, not knowing what he was capable of doing.
The following day, at around 1am, police were on the corner of Hill Street and Cummings Street in Bathurst for an unrelated matter when they said they saw Smith.
He ran 500 metres up the road, but was caught and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis expressed her frustration about the matter, given Smith's pre-existing five-year jail sentence limited the local court's power.
"I'm not going to do a milksop community correction order because I cannot do what needs to be done," Ms Ellis said.
"There is no ability to properly sentence [in this case]. It is wrong."
With Smith already serving the maximum custodial sentence (for an unrelated matter) that can be imposed by the local court, Ms Ellis convicted and fined him $2000.
