Life of the profession: Ingrid joins exclusive company

BATHURST'S Ingrid Pearson has been elevated to exclusive company after receiving the highest award possible for members of the architecture profession.
Mrs Pearson - well-known for her involvement locally with Probus and the art gallery, among other groups - was named a life fellow of the Australian Institute of Architects at a gala ceremony held in Sydney recently.
Her citation said her "generous and sustained contributions to the profession" made her a deserving candidate for the honour.
"Ingrid has been a long-time member of the NSW chapter council, and from this position became a major driving force behind the invaluable architect networks, particularly the Inner West and Upper North networks in Sydney," the citation said.
"Through these groups, Ingrid has linked architects across Sydney together to support each other in practice.
"Ingrid has also been highly active in encouraging women to take up active posts in the institute."
The citation said Mrs Pearson has also served as the architect member of the Architects Registration Board and, in more recent times, "has become an exemplar regional practitioner".
Since relocating to Bathurst in 2017, according to the citation, Mrs Pearson "has swiftly become indispensable locally", providing resources to council related to heritage and urban design, "as well as advocating for the value of sustainable buildings and communities".
"At the same time as all of this, Ingrid has maintained a successful architectural practice, producing numerous buildings for clients around Sydney and beyond," the citation says.
"Ingrid's service and contribution to the profession makes her a deserving recipient of an Australian Institute of Architects Life Fellowship."
