When history meets modern luxury

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday December 8: 'Brookland Park', 6 Porters Lane, Yetholme:
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 6 Porters Lane, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
'Brookland Park' is an amazing property with a unique blend of history, elegance and modern convenience. Established in 1856 as The Australian Inn, this exceptional estate is a true masterpiece, boasting a unique and awe-inspiring link to the past.
Listing agent Mark Sullivan said the property was simply stunning. "The vendors have owned Brookland Park for a couple of years and they've made a massive investment in the home with ducted, zoned reverse-cycle heating and cooling, a stunning new gourmet kitchen, painted throughout, and new window coverings," he said. "It has so many unique features including an original cellar and a loft level with bedrooms, living and storage rooms."
The main house features four bedrooms with the ground floor providing two bedrooms which open onto the wrap around verandas and offer the perfect setting to take in the abundant birdlife, impeccably manicured gardens and water feature.
Several of the downstairs rooms which also open onto verandas could easily be converted to create more bedrooms. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms which showcase beautifully timber-lined raked ceilings and dormer windows.
The gorgeous executive residence, guest house and boutique event centre are nestled on a lush 2.5 acre block. Mark said the landscaping is breathtaking especially the enchanting gravel paths that wind their way through vibrant perennial cool climate flower beds. "I absolutely love the established parterre garden which contains ornate hedging, gravel paths and seasonal flower beds.
"The entire boundary of the property is lined with flowering cherry blossom trees and as a former wedding reception venue owner, Brookland Park would be a stunning location for boutique events," he said. "The Ballroom is 75 metres square and would easily hold 50 guests pending what configuration you choose."
'Brookland Park' offers amazing versatility in its layout lending itself to being your grand executive residence, a luxurious Sydney weekender, or on a more commercial note, a unique boutique conference or wedding reception venue, art gallery, eatery, or more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.