All the glitz and glamour from Kelso High's Year 10 graduation

FRIDAY, December 1, marked the end of an era for Denison College, Kelso High Campus students, who celebrated the end of year 10.
To mark the occasion, a formal dinner was held, where students were dressed in their best, and were out to impress their peers and teachers.
But this was not before an informal photo session, which was held in Kings Parade, where family and friends were invited to snap a few shots ahead of the event.
A Western Advocate representative attended the photography session, capturing the effervescent glow of the year 10 students, who were celebrating the end of an era.
Though the majority of students in attendance will continue on to year 11 and year 12 studies, a few of them will make their way into the working world, take up trades, or study through TAFE.
And the formal event was the perfect way to farewell these students, while also congratulating them on the completion of 11 years of education.
Check out our above gallery of lovely ladies and dapper gentlemen.
