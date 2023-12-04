Cops catch alleged motorbike hoon doing insane speed on busy street

A motorbike rider allegedly under the influence of drugs has been clocked speeding almost 100 kilometres-per-hour over the speed limit.
Orange Highway Patrol detected a 23-year-old male from Orange riding a motorcycle at a speed of 140km/h in a 50km/h on Edward Street.
About 5.50pm on Sunday, November 26 police were patrolling Edward Street when a Yamaha MT-O9 motorcycle was alleged to have been travelling at a speed well above the sign-posted speed limit of 50km/h area.
Police allege the speed of the motorcycle was at 140km/h. The rider was stopped and spoken to.
The rider was submitted to a roadside drug wipe which returned an alleged positive result to cannabis.
The rider was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he was submitted to a secondary oral fluid test which is also alleged to have returned a positive result to cannabis.
The rider was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for Drive Speed Dangerous and Exceed Speed over 45km/h.
His drivers licence was suspended and the number plate was confiscated for a period of three months.
