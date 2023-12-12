Western Advocate
Court

Knuckledusters in his pocket, axe in the back of his car

By Court Reporter
Updated December 12 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
A MAN will spend up to 18 months behind bars after he was caught driving around with an axe and knuckledusters for what he said was protection.

