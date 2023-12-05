Western Advocate
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at MacKillop: see the photos

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 6 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RED, GREEN, and all the colours in between were on display at MacKillop College, on Friday, December 1, for a Christmas Mufti Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.