It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at MacKillop: see the photos

RED, GREEN, and all the colours in between were on display at MacKillop College, on Friday, December 1, for a Christmas Mufti Day.
Some students wore matching Bluey pyjamas, while others went all-out, and dressed as Christmas presents and Santa's Little Helpers.
Even the staff got on board with the day, with teachers donning their festive best to celebrate the beginning of the silly season.
On the day, students also prepared and donated a variety of Christmas gifts and food supplies to those in need, through a hamper drive with St Vincent de Paul.
Some students also wore braids in their hair, as part of 'Braids for Bella' which was started at the school as a means to show support and solidarity for one of their own - Isabella Betts.
Isabella was diagnosed with cancer - metastatic osteosarcoma - in 2020 at the age of just 14-years-old.
Since then, she has undergone various treatments, and MacKillop College has consistently been a pillar of support for the family, through a variety of different fundraisers.
