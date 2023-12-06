A taste of success for talented Bella in this terrific new competition | Mayor's say

I WAS pleased to attend Bathurst Regional Art Gallery last Friday for the announcement of the winner of the inaugural Summer Gin Art Competition and the launch of Bathurst Grange Distillery's new summer gin.
Bella Fenton won $1000 for her artwork, which will be used on the summer gin's label, and will have her work featured in a 2024 foyer gallery exhibition sponsored by the Grange.
I would like to thank Bathurst Grange Distillery and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery for their support of artists living regionally.
This is a great example of a partnership in which, by combining resources, we can generate more opportunity for regional creatives.
Last Friday we also had the first band play at the Summer Beats in Kings Parade.
The Women of Rock is a local six-piece band that pays homage to the legion of women in the rock world.
Thankfully, the weather held out and the mild, balmy night saw many friends and families come together to enjoy the show.
Summer Beats will continue throughout December, so pack a picnic or grab something to eat from your favourite restaurant and head to Kings Parade to enjoy some of Bathurst's best bands.
