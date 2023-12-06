Western Advocate
A taste of success for talented Bella in this terrific new competition | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
Updated December 7 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 10:00am
Nick Jones from the Grange, mayor Jess Jennings and Matt Moran.
Nick Jones from the Grange, mayor Jess Jennings and Matt Moran.

I WAS pleased to attend Bathurst Regional Art Gallery last Friday for the announcement of the winner of the inaugural Summer Gin Art Competition and the launch of Bathurst Grange Distillery's new summer gin.

