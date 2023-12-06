Did we see you at Bathurst High School for the second annual BLOCK Fest?

Bathurst High School celebrated its second annual BLOCK Fest on Saturday as the community turned out en masse for the event.
Highlighting local creativity, BLOCK Fest bought music, performance, drama and arts to the forefront over the weekend.
Local markets were on site with all sorts of handmade goods and giftware available, just in time for Christmas.
A gallery was set up showcasing art from around the region and Sydney-based Mulga the Artist (Joel Moore) spent days working on a huge mural of Frosty, the Astley Cup mascot, that will become a permanent installation at the school.
Live music was on throughout the day, with local talents Lueth Ajak and Swing Factor leading up to Australian hip-hop artist Urthboy, who performed with Bathurst high School students and even had Frosty dancing on stage with him.
A huge crowd turned out for the event and the Western Advocate was there to capture the day. To see who we caught up with, and some of the artworks from across the day, check out the gallery at the top of this page.
