Records tumble, personal bests aplenty for Bathurst at zone championships

SOME wrote their names into the history books, others came home with more than one gold medal and others reaches new heights and speeds that they've never seen before.
There were many stories of triumph for the 53 Bathurst Athletics Club members who contested the weekend's Western Ranges Zone Championships at Kurrajong.
Of that contingent Bathurst Athletics Club managed to produce 18 individual winners across the two days.
Fresh off her School Sports Australia shot put silver medal Savannah Auvaa was at her best again, this time in the under 12s javelin where she broke an eight-year-old zone record.
Auvaa added dominant shot put and discus wins to her name as well.
Byron Rosier was another standout for the Bathurst squad as he completed the under 13s boys jumping treble (high jump, long jump and triple jump).
Club president Mike Curtin said the turnout was a great sign for the season to come.
"Seeing that amount of representation is great because Kurrajong is just about as far as you can travel within our zone, and many of them qualified for regional in Dubbo in February.
"One of the most impressive things in the club at the moment is our depth. Just look at our senior boys relay team. With a bit of practice we might be able to take it to the powerhouses of this zone.
"We'll have regionals coming up now, and we'll also have some athletes travelling to the Country Championships in January. It's great to see 219 registered athletes at the club this year. It just keeps getting bigger and that's developing our depth."
Bathurst girls dominated many of the weekend's track events.
Kataya Miller (under 8s 100 metres and 200m), Lily Dawson (12s 400m and 800m) and Renelle Donges (17s 1500m and 3000m) all enjoyed two wins while Aaliyah Minhajuddin, Matilda Chapman and Jasmine Donges also won on the track.
Along with Auvaa's treble of success there were field gold medals for her younger sister Scarlett, Chloe Grellman and Ella Hunter.
Nora Cavanagh had the distinction of being the only club member to win over both track and field events (under 8s 700m and shot put).
For the boys there were victories for Thomas Roughley (11s 1,500m), Beau Gibson (14s 3,000m), Charley Gibson (17s 3,000m), Liam Meredith (11s high jump), Dylan Ruming (15s triple jump) and Zane Waterford (11s 1,100m walk).
One of the most exciting races of the weekend was the boys 12-17 4x100 metre relay.
The team of Will Curtin, Dylan Ruming, Byron Rosier and Kobe Borgstahl found themselves in a great duel with Springwood throughout the race.
Bathurst came up just 0.3 seconds short of victory.
"Dylan and Kobe have been stalwarts of the club for many years. They started with us from a very young age. To have the calibre of kids like Byron and Will making up that quartet, it's a strong team," Curtin said.
"That's indicative of the way that the club's grown over the years, and that's not just the case for the boys as well. There's a lot of strong athletes there with the girls as well."
