Man had just withdrawn cash from a Kelso ATM when a stranger approached him

A MAN will remain behind bars after he snatched money from someone who had just withdrawn cash from an ATM in Kelso.
Sean Hagan, 32, of Culnane Place, Kelso, appeared in Bathurst Local Court on November 30, 2023 via audio-visual link from a correctional facility to be sentenced for two charges of break and enter.
Police documents tendered to the court said a man was withdrawing $140 in cash from an ATM at a location in Kelso at about 12am on September 6, 2023 when Hagan - who the man didn't know - snatched the money.
The victim grabbed hold of Hagan's blue jumper and told him to give the money back, according to police.
Hagan, though, broke free from the victim and ran down Boyd Street.
Police were called a short time later and got CCTV footage which showed Hagan taking the money.
He was arrested on a later date and charged.
On a separate occasion, at around 12.30pm on September 28, 2023, a woman was at a home on Ryan Place in Kelso when they were told a man dressed in black had been loitering outside, according to the police documents.
The woman called the victim in the matter, who asked about a cash bag and set of keys to a Holden Commodore with a skeleton key ring.
The woman checked inside of the home and found the keys were gone.
The victim was able to watch their CCTV footage and saw a man who the victim identified as Hagan.
The footage showed Hagan opening the front window of the home, climbing inside and leaving with a small black bag, according to the police documents.
Police arrived at about 1pm and spoke with the woman, who gave a report and copy of a photo that captured Hagan.
Officers then went to a home on Culnane Place and spoke with Hagan, who they said was wearing the same clothes as shown in the photo.
He was arrested and asked about the break and enter, which he denied.
But while at the home, police said they found the car keys.
Hagan was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
ABORIGINAL Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed described his client's offending as "opportunistic" and noted he was on drugs at the time.
The court heard Hagan was also on a community correction order.
"The victim had the money dispensed from the ATM and he grabbed it," Mr Naveed said of his client.
"When Your Honour looks at the break and enter, it's not dramatic. There's no damage to the house; that brings it down in seriousness."
Mr Naveed said a custodial sentence would be "onerous" for Hagan, who he believed to be at risk of institutionalisation.
"He feels bad for the victim; that's remorse," Mr Naveed said.
Hagan had multiple prior break and enter matters on his record, with one resulting in a three-year jail term from the District Court.
"Mr Hagan stated he was high on 'ice' and wanted money for food," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said when reading a sentence assessment report.
"He lacks depth of insight into his anti-social behaviour ... and expresses views of being more concerned of himself than the victims."
Hagan was jailed for two years, with a non-parole period of 14 months.
He will be eligible for release on these matters on November 17, 2024.
