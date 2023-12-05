'Have to tighten our belts': Mayor's blunt words about why the party's over

"YOU can't expect or rely on council to deliver everything."
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
That's the message from Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings after one of the city's most popular events was scrapped for 2023.
Bathurst Regional Council announced on Monday, December 4 that Party in the Park would not be going ahead this year.
Held on New Year's Eve at Victoria Park, Party in the Park features food, games and a fireworks display around 9pm.
Council said it costs $45,000 to run Party in the Park, but it was unable to attract enough sponsorship required to fully fund the event, which meant the money would've come from ratepayers.
Cr Jennings said the decision to scrap the event wasn't made lightly.
"We have to tighten our belts and this is one way to do that," he said.
"Not one single councillor was happy about the decision that we made and it is a shame we're not proceeding, but that's what happens where we're under circumstances where we have to tighten our budgeting."
Cr Jennings said he wouldn't be opposed to a privately-funded event being held.
"There's nothing to say that the private sector couldn't step in and hold something," he said.
"I think the message of the special rate variation scenario was that you can't expect or rely on council to deliver everything that it has in the past.
"If people want to make things happen, like a community event in the park, there's nothing to stop a private sector body or a charitable organisation from raising the funds and going down that path and making it happen.
"There's a lot to be said for not relying on government and, given our financial situation, that's probably quite a true statement."
Cr Jennings said not all events will necessarily be canned, rather it'll depend on whether council can save money on them or not.
He cited Summer Beats, which is held at the Carillon every Friday during December, but is able to run thanks to grant money, instead of council money.
When asked if he thought Party in the Park will return in 2024, Cr Jennings said it's too early to say and "let's just see how this plays out".
"I completely agree that it's a real shame to lose this event," he said.
"The next budget will ultimately be a matter for the next council, which is after the September election."
Bathurst Regional Council announced in August that it would be seeking a permanent special rate variation "to adequately fund its current services and infrastructure needs" due to stress being placed on its budget, but that plan was killed off in late September after a backlash from the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.