Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Aqua park owner says his own tests contradict council's dam closure decision

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
December 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Aqua Park owner Michael Hickey.
Bathurst Aqua Park owner Michael Hickey.

IT should have been a cracking start to the season: back-to-back bookings coupled with a heatwave.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.