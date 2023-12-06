Generous youngsters get annual toy run off to a terrific start

A COUPLE of big-hearted youngsters epitomised the spirit of an annual toy run which was held again in the Bathurst region on the weekend.
Andi Fox and Indi Carter decided that money gifted to them from their grandfather would be best spent on toys for those who are doing it a bit tough rather than on themselves.
They got the toy run - hosted by the Bad Hobos Motorcycle Club and Bathurst Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club to support the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal - off to a terrific start, according to event spokeswoman Rose Hancock.
"The number of attendees was down a bit this year after a wet start to the day, but the donations were as generous as always," she said of the toy run.
"The sun took over from the rain and it turned into a perfect day to be on the road."
The ride started at Bathurst Showground with 22 bikes, around 30 people - and two dogs, according to Ms Hancock.
"The toys were already stacked up in the ute before the ride left," she said.
"A couple of generous young ladies were the main contributors to the initial haul after deciding to spend money gifted to them from their pop on toys for those who are doing it a bit tough instead of themselves.
"The run went in reverse to previous years where we picked up many more toys and cash donations from the Royal Hotel in Blayney, the Royal Hotel in Carcoar, the Royal Hotel in Mandurama, Neville Hotel and the Bridge Hotel in Perthville.
"These venues have welcomed us for many years and the locals are always supportive of what we do.
"The Bridge Hotel had so many toys that the ute was filled to capacity, then they handed over an envelope of cash as well.
"The total cash donations for the day amounted to $505, which was used to purchase more toys after the run to ensure all age groups were covered.
"Steve Medved and his wife Julie, along with Phillip Warner, from the Salvation Army Bathurst Corps, were overwhelmed with the amount collected and appreciated the efforts from all who were involved in the day.
"Steve was disappointed as he had prepared his bike and planned to take part in the ride, but was unable to do so at the last minute."
Ms Hancock said Bad Hobos Motorcycle Club and Bathurst Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club "would like to thank everyone for making this year another success story".
"See you all again next year on the first Saturday in December," she said.
