Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

As Orange hits the brakes in its CBD, will Bathurst follow suit?

December 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Warren Aubin in the Bathurst CBD. File picture
Councillor Warren Aubin in the Bathurst CBD. File picture

WHILE some regional cities across the state are adopting 40-kilometre-per-hour speed limits in the CBD, one local councillor says he isn't expecting Bathurst to do the same.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help