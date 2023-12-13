As Orange hits the brakes in its CBD, will Bathurst follow suit?

WHILE some regional cities across the state are adopting 40-kilometre-per-hour speed limits in the CBD, one local councillor says he isn't expecting Bathurst to do the same.
On December 1, Orange was the latest regional city to reduce its CBD speed limit to 40km/h, citing pedestrian safety as the main factor.
The new speed limit covers the area bordered by Peisley, Kite, Hill and Byng streets.
Tamworth also has a 40km/h CBD speed limit.
But Bathurst Regional councillor, Warren Aubin, a key member of council's road traffic committee (which is tasked with improving road safety and quality within the Bathurst local government area), says he doesn't see it happening here.
Cr Aubin said even though Orange has a bypass, Summer Street is the main highway, and it still carries a massive load of traffic.
"It is as busy as all crap and pretty bad," he said of the Orange street.
"I see 40km/h as being a pretty good restraint for that area. Their side streets are pretty congested - Anson Street and Lords Place, they are pretty jumbled up - so I think 40km/h would work alright there; especially for a safety issue, that's not a bad ploy.
"Bathurst, on the other hand, look, I don't see we have a speed problem [in the CBD].
"Our CBD, I don't see it as congested, and it would be pretty rare if you go up and down our main street at 50km/h.
"We have traffic lights at the two major intersections and then roundabouts; that controls flow and controls traffic.
"I actually think our CBD is pretty good."
Cr Aubin said approval is required from Transport for NSW for a reduced CBD speed limit.
"They are the ones who have to do it," he said.
"Council can ask, but Transport for NSW has to do speed control; it has to go through the full process.
"But I don't see [our] CBD as having too much of a drama.
"I can't recall any pedestrians being hit. Or crashes, for that matter. It's quite rare."
TRANSPORT for NSW has announced a number of speed reductions in the region recently.
It announced back in August that the 1.83-kilometre section of Sofala Road as it passes the village of Sofala and the intersections with Denison Street and Hill End Road had been reduced from 100km/h to 60km/h.
In September came news that the existing 50km/h speed zone on Limekilns Road, on the outskirts of Bathurst, that ends just past Alluvial Place would be extended by 650 metres to the north-east to take in the intersections with Sunbright Road, Wheatfield Drive and Lawrence Drive.
As well, the existing 50km/h speed zone on Marsden Lane that ends 1250 metres west of the intersection with Limekilns Road was extended to the east by 665 metres to take in the intersections with Sunbright Road and Clairvaux Lane.
Transport for NSW said in November, meanwhile, that a new 40km/h speed limit for heavy vehicles approaching the Glenroy Bridge on Jenolan Caves Road was now in place.
The new limit applies for a distance of about 1.24 kilometres on Jenolan Caves Road, from 975 metres west of the bridge to 265 metres east of the bridge.
