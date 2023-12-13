Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man told woman he would 'get someone to jump all over your head'

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 13 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who rode up to a woman in the CBD and delivered a bashing threat has been offered a lifeline by the court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.