Man told woman he would 'get someone to jump all over your head'

A MAN who rode up to a woman in the CBD and delivered a bashing threat has been offered a lifeline by the court.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
William Brett Lucas, 24, of Miriyan Drive, Kelso, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 4, 2023 after he pleaded guilty on an earlier occasion to intimidation and resisting police.
Police documents before the court said a woman was waiting outside the Commonwealth Bank in William Street, Bathurst at around 11.30am on August 15, 2023 when Lucas - dressed in all black - rode up to her on a pushbike.
He asked her where her partner was, made an allegation about her partner and then told the woman that he was going "to get someone to jump all over your head" before he rode away, according to police.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station at around 1pm on the same day to report the incident.
According to police, she said she felt threatened and didn't know who Lucas was, but said her partner did know him through school.
Officers went to Lucas' Kelso home at around 2.30pm on August 22, where police said he admitted to speaking with the victim and threatening her.
On a separate occasion, after an incident at a woman's home in Kelso at about 11.30pm on May 31, 2023, police went to Lucas' residence.
After a relative told police that Lucas wasn't there, police - after gaining permission - went inside the home and said they found Lucas hiding behind a bathroom door.
Officers said that as they began to caution a "highly erratic" Lucas, who was under arrest, he tried to leave by pushing past.
He was taken to the ground and handcuffed before he was escorted to a police vehicle.
Lucas was transported to Bathurst Police Station, where police said he refused to be interviewed.
ABORIGINAL Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court that his client - who was on two community correction orders at the time - had immediate remorse.
"There was no serious threat and at no stage did he shy away from responsibility. He told Community Corrections he should've just walked away," Mr Naveed said.
"Had he come to court not displaying remorse and accountability, it would be a different situation."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she had a number of "worries" with Lucas, the main one being his drug use that had contributed to his offending.
"You were on community correction orders and that didn't stop your offending, so I am moving into a term of imprisonment," Ms Ellis said.
Ms Ellis sought to place Lucas on an intensive correction order (ICO) as an alternative to full-time custody so he could participate in residential rehabilitation.
"The course will be hard ... I will keep my fingers crossed, but I think you're one of the ones who can do it," Ms Ellis said.
"I'm going to stick to the programs and move forward in life," Lucas replied.
Lucas was placed on a 12-month ICO with the condition he has no illicit drugs or alcohol for the entire period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.