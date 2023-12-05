Western Advocatesport
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Opinion

Two Toms and the CYMS twins star in BOIDC team of the week

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 6 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After some wet weather put paid to last week's action we are back with another edition of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) team of the week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Giants reflect on their first 10 years, Sloan keen to continue kicking goals
Kathy Sloan has been returned as Bathurst Giants president for the third year running. Picture by Alexander Grant.
Kathy Sloan has been re-elected to the top job.
Alexander Grant
No comments
'Woodbridge is the best fit for us': Tigers throw support behind competition
Luke Christie-Johnson heads to the try line in this year's season opener for the Oberon Tigers. Picture by John Fitzgerald.
Oberon were semi-finalists in this year's competition.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Diggers and Bingo Ladies set to tangle in Eglinton's grand final
David Smith in action at the Eglinton Tennis Club. Picture supplied.
The latest news from the Eglinton Tennis Club.
John Bullock
No comments
Two Toms and the CYMS twins star in BOIDC team of the week
Rory Daburger bowls for Orange CYMS. Picture by Jude Keogh
Do you think we got it right or is there someone you would add?
Dominic Unwin
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.