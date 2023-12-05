Why should thousands of ratepayers fund a facility they won't use?

RE: Proposed go-kart track.
I believe Bathurst Regional Council should reject the DA for the Demolition of Existing Shed and Construction of Kart Track Facility.
Bathurst Regional Council is proposing to fund this development. What business is it of the council to fund such an expensive development from ratepayers' funds?
I do not believe it reasonable to spend such a huge sum of money on facilities for a special interest group of a couple of hundred people.
If the club wants the facilities, the club should fund it itself.
Why should the other 44,000 people in this local government area effectively fund facilities for a private club?
Given the recent furore over the council's proposed massive rate increases, I suggest their budgetary woes will be best solved by only spending money on projects that benefit the vast majority of ratepayers in this local government area and not on special interest groups.
I am concerned that, despite measures taken to mitigate noise from the proposed track, the peace and tranquillity of many residents in the town will be adversely affected, especially given the seven-day-per-week operation.
I think it very possible that there will be litigation in the form of a class action by affected residents, which is likely to result in further pressure on council funds, in terms of the legal cost of defending such an action.
Frankly, I am astounded that Bathurst Regional Council continues to pursue this development. I urge it to reject the application.
