Let me draw your attention to a hidden gem in the CBD

It is very pleasing to note that mayor Jess Jennings (ALP), councillors and council staff are behind the Buy Local campaign.
It's a good news story.
I have come across a great little gift shop located in the grounds of Saint Michael and Saint John's Cathedral, manned by volunteers.
In the front of the shop is a cafe run by Vivability, an organisation supporting disability services.
Young people with a disability serve coffee and do all the tasks that go with it.
This gift shop is the only one of its kind in Bathurst.
People may be of the opinion that it is only for the Catholic faith. Not true. It caters for all religions, as we believe in one God.
Please come and browse in the shop and have a coffee from Vivability while you are there.
