Thank you for the care, compassion, respect and kindness

I WOULD like to acknowledge the staff of Oberon Village for the care and compassion shown to my mother, Kay, over the past few months.
My mother became a resident at the village in August of this year and, sadly, passed away recently.
I cannot fault the lovely nurses, domestic staff or administration staff. All helped make a difficult transition of living circumstances gentle and reassuring.
My mother and her daughters were always treated with respect and kindness and communication was a priority.
Thank you to all the staff of Columbia Oberon Village.
