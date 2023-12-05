Big prize pool on the line in another well supported edition of Carillon Fours

The Annual Prestigious Bathurst Bowling Clubs' $10,000.00 Carillion Fours Tournament was held last Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd of December.
A total of 54 teams, totalling 216 Lawn bowlers from all over NSW and one Bowler from Queensland, our former A Grade champion of yesteryears, Phillip Gray.
The weather for both Saturday and Sunday was Magnificent for playing Lawn Bowls at " The Greens on William."
The Tournament was won by Team Gray. Who were a very competent Team of Lawn Bowlers winning all of their 5 Games with Plus 76 shots.
Congratulations to our President Garry Hotham and our Bowls Secretary John Archer and all of our Bowling Club members who helped this Carillon Fours Tournament to be a wonderful success over the two days of the great Bowling.
Once again, the Bathurst City Community Clubs' Manager, Rebecca Mathie and her very competent staff provided a very great Bar Service and appetising Lunches for both days of the Tournament.
It was wonderful that after a week of Rain, the weather on Saturday and Sunday was absolutely perfect for playing Lawn Bowls at " The Greens on William."
After playing 3 Games of 15 ends on Saturday, there were 13 teams that had won 3 Games. Then after playing 2 games on Sunday, There were only 5 Teams that had won all their 5 Games during the Tournament.
Our Bowls Secretary, John Archer and our new Life Member, Neville Townsend , both who had many years of orginising the Carillon Tournament had the Honour of presenting the Prize money to the following Bowlers.
1st Prize: $ 4,000 (five wins, +76 shots). Skip: Phillip Gray (Queensland), third: Bernie Diduszko (Orange City) 2nd: Luke Taylor (Orange City), lead: John Archer (Bathurst City).
2nd Prize: $2,000 (five wins, +60 shots), Skip: Peter Fahey (Cabramatta).
3rd Prize: $1,000 (five wins, +45 shots), won on a Count back. Skip: M. Hammond (Crookwell).
4th Prize: $800 (five wins, +45 shots), Skip: Frank Mierczak (Wyong).
5th Prize: $600 (five wins, +40 shots), Skip: Glen Seaton (Orange City).
6th Prize: $500 (four wins, + 57 Shots), Skip: C.Parker.
7th Prize: $ 360 (four wins, +44 Shots), Skip: W.Bolton.
8th Prize: $ 300 (four wins, +31 Shots), Skip: Peter Stewart (Orange City).
9th Prize: $240 (four wins, +29 shots), Skip: Ray Fitzalan (Bathurst City).
10th Prize: $200 (four wins, +28 shots), Skip: Kerry Smith (Avoca Beach).
Our hardworking Club members, President Garry Hotham and our Bowls Secretary John Archer were full of Praise for our Club members who volunteered to help with the many duties that was required to be carried out to help make the Carillon Fours Tournament the great success that it was on Saturday and Sunday.
Also, Congratulations to our Bathurst City Community Club Manager, Rebecca Mathie and her wonderful staff for their great Bar service and for the appetising Lunches that was available to all of the Bowlers on both days of the Carillon Tournament.
All in all the 2023 Bathurst City $10,000 Carillon Tournament was a wonderful success.
