Diggers and Bingo Ladies set to tangle in Eglinton's grand final

Jason Molkentin and his Diggers side of Dave Smith, Harry Dang, Toko Tari and Kath Wilkinson have stormed into this year's Bathurst RSL Club spring competition grand final and now face 'Slugger' Bullock's Bingo Ladies side in this Saturdays grand final blockbuster.
Let's have a look at how both sides match up for the big grand final clash.
'SLUGGER' BULLOCK - Captain of the Bingo Ladies who is going for his eighth grand final victory. An experienced campaigner who gives nothing away. His Trump card is the key in this match.
'IRON LADY' ALLYSON SCHUMACHER - A true fighter who can turn defence into attack in an instant. If you were in the trenches, you would want the Iron lady right beside you.
SARAH TREE - A big hitter of the ball who thrives on pressure tennis. Tree is a real threat in the grand final.
JACOB WHITE - Comes in as substitute for regular Col Whitechurch who is out due to bootcamp commitments. White has speed to burn and is all fired up for this grand final.
JIM GEYER - Geyer is a real Goer on the court who loves big matches. This grand final is no exception for Geyer who is ready to tango.
JASON MOLKENTIN - A good net player who can change a match. He is primed and ready to let his racket do the talking in this grand final.
DAVID SMITH - Another fine net player who if given room to move can be real game changer. Smith is not to be overlooked in this match.
HARRY DANG - They call him Mr. Consistency. Dang will rally all day and is a danger player in this grand final.
TOKO TARI - A good steady player who never gives in. Watch for improvement.
KATH WILKINSON - An experienced grand final player. Gives 110 per cent on the court who is in peak form for this grand final. A real danger player.
Well folks there's the sides for 2023 Bathurst RSL Club grand final. Will it be the year of Molkentins Diggers or will it be Slugger Bullocks Bingo Ladies to win that coveted grand final trophy? Time will tell, but tennis will be the winner on the day. Good Hitting.
