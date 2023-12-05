Western Advocate
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Diggers and Bingo Ladies set to tangle in Eglinton's grand final

By John Bullock
December 6 2023 - 9:39am
Jason Molkentin and his Diggers side of Dave Smith, Harry Dang, Toko Tari and Kath Wilkinson have stormed into this year's Bathurst RSL Club spring competition grand final and now face 'Slugger' Bullock's Bingo Ladies side in this Saturdays grand final blockbuster.

