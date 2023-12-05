Public urged to take precautions, with Bathurst set to swelter

SUMMER is well and truly here, but Bathurst is set to be hit by a heatwave over the next seven days at least.
According to Weatherzone's forecast, Wednesday is set to bring a maximum of 37 degrees, before the mercury drops slightly to a high of 34 on Thursday.
But it'll continue to rise over the next two days, with a high of 36 on Friday, before hitting 37 again on Saturday.
The temperature will drop off again on Sunday to a high of 32, but there's a chance of a possible shower, which will intensify the humidity.
More rain is forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures set to hit a high of 34 on both days.
Conditions in Dubbo will be even worse, with four consecutive days of 40 degrees from December 7-10.
A heatwave is usually defined as a period where the temperature exceeds the maximum average for three or more days.
Bathurst's long term average for December is 26.4 degrees.
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) is reminding people to be cautious and have a plan to beat the heat during extreme temperatures forecast across the region for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Priscilla Stanley, WNSWLHD Public Health Director, said temperatures are expect to reach upward of, and in some areas above, 40 degrees across the district in the coming days.
Ms Stanley urged people to understand how heat can affect their health and take precautions, particularly those at greater risk like older people, people with existing medical conditions, pregnant women, babies and young people, outdoor workers and socially-isolated people.
"This summer is predicted to be very hot. For a lot of our district this appears to be one of the first real tastes of that extreme weather, so I encourage everyone to take the risk of heat-related illness very seriously," Ms Stanley said.
"Heat can impact anyone and it puts a lot of stress of the body. It can cause dehydration, heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
"These conditions can cause serious illness, hospital admission or even death and extreme heat can also make underlying health conditions worse."
