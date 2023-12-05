Something important was missing from this latest update from our MP

I GUESS many Bathurst residents received the Paul Toole Bathurst update this week.
I searched the update for any support for renewable energy in the Bathurst area, but to no avail.
It would be encouraging if Paul Toole was pressuring the ALP to declare our area a renewable energy zone.
Instead of supporting those against the Glanmire proposed solar farm, he should be moving with the times and encouraging renewables close to Bathurst.
