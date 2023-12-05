We might want a new highway to Sydney. That doesn't mean we can get it

RE: Trucks on 200-year old infrastructure a 'disaster waiting to happen' (December 5).
You Can't Always Get What You Want ...
Remember that old song by the Rolling Stones? Another line from that song is "you [only] get what you need".
It was written about the same time that Graeme Burke started his business.
Of course it would be nice if we could have all the things that we want but sometimes we can't.
There was a reason why the Federal Government withdrew funding for the Great Western Highway.
If safety on the Victoria Pass is at risk due to the weight of trucks passing over it, then the simple solution would be to restrict axle weight.
Currently, trucks up to 19m B are allowed on the Great Western Highway east of Marrangaroo. The same applies to so-called "dangerous roads".
Lower the speed limits and enforce them. Roads are not dangerous in themselves. Crashes occur when people do not drive to the conditions or are not in a fit state to drive.
Most people will be aware of the mess that is being created at Little Hartley and Medlow Bath at the moment where two short sections of the Great Western Highway are being duplicated. One lane into two and then back to one again.
These millions being spent are a terrible waste because the work will not improve travel time or safety in any measurable way.
The work is probably going ahead as a result of contracts having been signed before the last state election.
The problem with this whole Great Western Highway project, and others like it, is the cost.
Mr Burke, our political representatives Mr Gee, Mr Toole and others are ignoring this key factor in continuing to demand that the tunnels be built.
The infrastructure experts do not support the upgrade because they have found that any benefits will be far outweighed by the costs.
Infrastructure NSW does not support the planned tunnels:
At present, NSW and other jurisdictions have several megaprojects on foot creating high levels of demand. At the same time, construction industry capacity, supply chains and skills have all been stretched by COVID-19 and other world events. It would be especially challenging to deliver additional megaprojects in a cost-efficient manner in coming years.
Faced with these realities, Infrastructure NSW recommends reconsidering the timing and sequence of a number of large, complex projects ... These include the central tunnel for the Great Western Highway Katoomba to Lithgow upgrade.
Infrastructure Australia (IA) does not support the planned tunnels. IA does not even support the east and west sections.
The proponent's economic analysis states the net present value (NPV) of the East and West sections to be -$579.5 million with a benefit-cost ratio (BCR) of 0.575, representing a net economic cost to society.
IA noted that the main benefit would come from reduced maintenance rather than improved safety or reduced travel time. It also found that the benefits in the Cost Benefit Analysis were overstated, that there are significant risks that the project could be delayed or exceed budget, and that it had not been peer reviewed.
If the net cost to taxpayers is close to $600 million just for the approaches to the tunnels, imagine what the net cost will be for the tunnels themselves!
It would have to be in the billions.
The Grattan Institute (a well-respected, independent, Melbourne-based think tank) has condemned the recent explosion in the number of "megaprojects" which governments love to announce but they have led to cost blowouts in numerous infrastructure projects.
Grattan has said that it would be much better to spend money on small projects: fixing potholes, replacing bridges or giving money to local councils to spend instead of them having to cut back services or apply for special rate variations.
So how do we get people and freight to and from Sydney more cost-effectively and with improved safety?
Shift to rail: new passenger trains will be introduced soon and there has been a push to straighten the lines to improve travel time.
Freight can be moved more effectively with the construction of modern, fit-for-purpose intermodal facilities which will cost a fraction of what the road tunnels will cost.
It is also a lot safer and is better for the environment.
Incremental improvements can be made. The road tunnels, on the other hand, will take many years to construct and won't be able to be used until completely finished.
Shifting to rail can work. It's worked in many other places, just not in NSW.
We might want a shiny new motorway to Sydney but we can't afford it.
