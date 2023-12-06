The rate rise was rejected, so this might be just the start of the cuts

$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It's disappointing that Bathurst Regional Council has axed the New Year's Eve Party in the Park event.
However, it is refreshing to see a Bathurst Regional Council mayor finally step up and take some responsibility about the financial state of the council and stop the unnecessary and irresponsible spending of ratepayers' money like a drunken sailor, as we have seen in the past.
As an idea, maybe the Figure It Out BRC Facebook group could approach corporate sponsors to put on the New Year's Eve event.
Figure It Out BRC should have thought out the consequences of not having a rate rise instead of the short-term gain they would enjoy, because failing to find a private sponsor or sponsors for the New Year's Eve event will see everyone miss out.
Because of what I believe is this group's short-sightedness, I think we are only just starting to see the start of the cuts to community events and, possibly, services to our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.