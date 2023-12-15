Anything you can do, Maree and Georgie can too, regardless of disability

I'M just small, that's all.
That was the message that Social Futures community engagement co-ordinator Maree Jenner delivered to the students of St Philomena's Catholic Primary School recently.
Ms Jenner travelled to the school from her usual post on the Central Coast to address the students as part of International Day of People with Disabilities, which had been held a couple of days before.
The day aims to promote community awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.
And Ms Jenner was the perfect person for the cause - she was born with dwarfism.
This meant that her visit to St Phil's was extra important, as year four student Georgie Maynell was also born with a form of dwarfism.
"I reached out to Georgie's mum to see ... because Georgie and I both live with dwarfism, whether or not the school would be interested for me to come to talk to the school and Georgie's peers in her class," Ms Jenner said.
"So I got the okay and thumbs up, so I came."
Ms Jenner's session with Georgie's class included educating the children on the experiences of a person with disability, the barriers they have to face, and the ways in which people can make the world a better place.
And a large portion of the event was spent encouraging children to ask questions and explore their curiosities.
"One of the students asked me what has it been like having dwarfism," Ms Jenner said.
"I explained to them that when I was a child and I first went to school, it was tough ... when you come to school and the children start to point, stare, make fun and laugh, that's a challenge."
And Ms Jenner has faced many challenges of this nature throughout her life, so following the question period, she outlined some of the other main obstacles she has overcome.
"Georgie and I, with lived experiences of dwarfism, people may think that because we are small, that we can't do everything that other people do, but we can, we just need to do things differently," Ms Jenner said.
This is due to the barriers put in place in the physical world.
Being designed for average-height people, it can be difficult for those with a disability to find a way to fit in, but once these barriers are crossed, there is nothing stopping both Georgie and Ms Jenner from living normal lives,
"It's about valuing difference as well," Ms Jenner said.
As a way to value these differences, Georgie read a book, I'm Just Small, That's All, to her classmates.
The book was written by Karalee Braithwaite as a way to inform other children about her daughter Kali's life with dwarfism.
The book helps to highlight that those with disabilities are just like everyone else, especially those with dwarfism.
"I can do anything you can do except grow tall," Ms Jenner said.
But as a person living a fulfilling life with dwarfism, Ms Jenner said she's come to love the skin that she's in and said she wouldn't change a thing about herself.
"If we were all the same, life would be pretty boring," she said.
"The quality of life and the strengths that we gain from our difference is well worth it."
Georgie agreed and said that she would never change a thing.
Georgie said a big thank you to Ms Jenner for coming to the school and helping teach her peers what it's like to live with a disability.
Another way in which the community rallied recently for those with a disability was on Sunday, December 3 when Shanon Bates rode his manual racing wheelchair around Mount Panorama.
Georgie was an inspiration for Mr Bates during his lap of the iconic raceway and helped to encourage him to push his body to the limit.
