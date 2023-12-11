Out on a limb: Bats have moved on, but council will keep park closed for now

MACHATTIE Park is likely to remain off limits to the public for weeks, according to mayor Jess Jennings, even though most of the flying foxes that caused the closure have moved on.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Bathurst Regional Council announced the closure of the central city park in early November at a time when there were thought to be around 5000 of the flying foxes roosting in the trees.
Council said at the time that the numbers were significantly higher than in recent years, creating a threat to public safety from both the trees being damaged by the animals and their urine and faeces.
In an update on the situation at the park, mayor Jess Jennings said he believes almost all the flying foxes - also referred to as bats - have moved on in recent weeks, but they have left some work for council behind.
"I went and had a look and it seems to me that nearly 90 per cent are gone. I couldn't even see one for a while," he said.
"They've obviously moved somewhere else. I'm not quite sure about the reason why.
"I'm not sure anyone knows why bats go to one group of trees versus another."
Cr Jennings said the trees at the park will need to be professionally pruned.
"We're still committed to repairing a lot of those trees and getting them pruned by a highly-rated professional arborist," he said.
"We're still nervous that there might be limbs hanging that are precarious and dangerous, so we won't be opening it [the park] for the foreseeable future until we get that work done.
"If there are some bats there, you're still not allowed to disturb them. There's no question about that."
Cr Jennings estimated it may be another six weeks before Machattie Park can reopen as all the flying foxes have to be gone before works can begin.
Despite the park's closure, he believes there is a silver lining.
He said council staff have told him that the flying foxes have damaged a number of tree limbs that were well overdue for pruning anyway.
"This has just brought forward this job, helping it get done sooner rather than later," he said.
"Once we get in the arborists to finish the job, it'll make the trees a lot safer for the general public."
The planned pruning work at Machattie Park will follow a recent program of maintenance for Kings Parade's giant deodars.
"There has been a high rate of branch loss, which is increasing the risk to the public, damaging the trees and reducing their life expectancy," consulting arborist Alex Austin, from Sydney's Northern Beaches, told the Western Advocate last winter.
"So we're doing some formative pruning to bring some structure and remove defects like broken branches, hanging branches and collapsed branches, overextended branches, wounded branches, rubbing branches - there's a whole plethora of problems going on.
"We're really aiming to reduce that risk and increase life expectancy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.