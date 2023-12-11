Western Advocate
Out on a limb: Bats have moved on, but council will keep park closed for now

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
December 12 2023 - 4:30am
MACHATTIE Park is likely to remain off limits to the public for weeks, according to mayor Jess Jennings, even though most of the flying foxes that caused the closure have moved on.

