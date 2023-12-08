CSU campus cafe has a new look after months-long refurbishment

IT'S a long way from the days of the Mitchell College dining hall.
A months-long refurbishment of the CSU Bathurst campus cafe has been completed and the university's manager of food and beverage services says those who took their meals there many years ago wouldn't recognise the place now.
"If you go back to the Mitchell College days, if you lived here, you were fed here," Brett Russell said.
"It was really sort of an institutional catering set-up back then.
"Now we're trying to make it more bespoke and on-trend: really modern food and beverage services to our clientele as opposed to that dining hall experience.
"It's really been about transitioning from the old to the new."
The refurbishment was carried out between March and October and the new Pulse Cafe - which hosted a gathering of CSU Bathurst staff members this week - opened for business again in late November.
Mr Russell said the university allocated funding for the project, which is part of an overall push to reinvigorate the campus after the disruption caused by the COVID lockdown years.
"It's a primary space on campus and a really central opportunity for people to meet, catch up - whether it's visitors to campus, having team meetings, students just in their breaks from study, sporting teams catching up," he said of the cafe.
He said the Pulse venue will be important when the uni hosts days where potential students explore the campus and it's also an option for CSU staff who were previously working from home.
Mr Russell also said he wanted to remind the city that the university's facilities are accessible to the public and are able to be booked.
"There are lots of opportunities to use the facilities at the uni: we've got lecture halls, meeting rooms, conference space, a bar, we've got this facility [Pulse]," he said.
"They're all bookable."
In terms of the early reviews on the new-look Pulse, Mr Russell said the feedback was positive.
"People are really loving the openness and the sense of light in here."
