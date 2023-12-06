Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

On The Tee | Windus wins club's monthly award

By Bathurst Golf Club
December 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Up and coming Calvin Windus was the standout during last Saturday's Monthly Medal. His brilliant score of 62 nett saw him win C grade and also take home the prestigious 'Cock of the Course' title for December.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.