On The Tee | Windus wins club's monthly award

Up and coming Calvin Windus was the standout during last Saturday's Monthly Medal. His brilliant score of 62 nett saw him win C grade and also take home the prestigious 'Cock of the Course' title for December.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Lochie Cassidy and John Murphy could consider themselves a little unlucky as their scores of 64 nett would normally be in the money! Eighty six off the stick picked up the scratch for Luke Newman.
Michael Stanford was in great form to post 68 off the stick for nett 67 and the A grade win.
Hot on his heels were Alex Mitton (68) and Damian Bourke (69) while the scratch went to Steve McDonald with a one under par round.
Cameron Richards headed the B grade pack courtesy of 67 nett for a one shot buffer over the great Anthony Gibbs. Damien Humphreys (69) snuck in for third and the scratch went the way of Matt Stewart on 82.
A hotly contested women's event saw Kinga Macpherson and Carole McDiarmid tie at the top courtesy of 73 nett. In the end Macpherson was awarded the title on a countback.
The effervescent Gabby Volk rounded out third with 74 nett.
Ben Hamer had a fine 42 points to win Thursday's A grade event from Alex Gale (40) and Brian Walsh (38), Jayden Every returned an even par round to win the scratch.
Mark Booth made a welcome return to form to post 38 points and take home the B grade bacon, Hal Rikard-Bell (36) and Glen Buttsworth (35) filled the minor placings as the scratch went home with David Maher on 19 points.
Jenny Murray had a solid 35 points to hold off Janice Dickie (32) in the women's event.
Every combined wonderfully with Alex Gale to shoot 75 nett in the 2BBB aggregate for a commanding three shot margin over Booth and Jody Parker.
The A team of John Young and David Lilly were successful in the scratch event thanks to 54 points.
A beautiful Sunday was just the tonic for James Smith on his way to 43 points and victory over Alex Mitton (42) and Brett Mason (37).
This Saturday will see the running of the time honoured Summer Cup proudly sponsored by Col and Veronica Robinson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.