Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Car park construction set to hit a major milestone

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 8 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WORK started over a year ago, but next week a major milestone in the construction of a new car park on Hereford Street will be hit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.