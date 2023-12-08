Car park construction set to hit a major milestone

WORK started over a year ago, but next week a major milestone in the construction of a new car park on Hereford Street will be hit.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Work began at the end of last year, to install a 769-space car park adjacent to the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex and Ann Ashwood Park, the home of St Pat's and Bathurst Bulldogs respectively.
But it all briefly came to a halt in December 2022, when asbestos, which has been banned in Australia since 2003, was found on the construction site.
Now the road surface is currently being prepared for bitumen sealing, which is a major development that will have the project on the home stretch.
That work is scheduled to commence the week of December 11 according to Bathurst Regional Council's projects team leader Stuart Finn.
"The car park bays at each end of the project are nearing completion with bitumen seal to be placed prior to Christmas," he said.
"Early in the new year these car park bays will be line marked and then will be put into service with only installation of lighting and planting of trees to be completed thereafter.
"The contractor will then begin construction on the middle bays of the car park which, up to this point, have been allocated as parking areas for the sporting clubs."
Mr Finn said recent wet weather has delayed the project.
"November has seen the highest recorded rainfall in 12 months," he said.
"Works have necessarily ceased during periods of rainfall but due to the advanced stage of the road construction and the installation of car park storm water drainage, the ongoing effects of wet weather have been short lasting and overall delays due to wet weather have been minor."
It's expected that the overall car park project will be complete by the middle of 2024.
Work on the new amenities block between the new sport fields are set to resume early in the new year, with completion expected in March, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.