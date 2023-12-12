Juniors hit the fields for round seven of touch football

TOUCH football continues to be played at Learmonth Park on Monday afternoons, kicking off with the junior competitions.
Families gather from around town to watch the kids enjoy the sport and to support teams on the field.
The young players have a great time catching up with friends and showing how far they've come as a team.
The Western Advocate was there to capture all the action of round seven.
The games take place every Monday and Wednesday evening, but there will be a short break over the Christmas/new year holiday period.
If you missed it, you can find all the coverage from round one, round two, round three, round four, round five and round six on our website and across print editions as well.
