Western Advocate
Home/News/Education

'Upward trajectory': Confident CSU prepared to invest in Bathurst campus

MW
By Matt Watson
December 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University vice-chancellor Renee Leon and manager of food and beverage Brett Russell at the newly refurbished Pulse Cafe on the Bathurst campus. Picture by James Arrow.
Charles Sturt University vice-chancellor Renee Leon and manager of food and beverage Brett Russell at the newly refurbished Pulse Cafe on the Bathurst campus. Picture by James Arrow.

CHARLES Sturt University is "on a really positive upward trajectory" as it puts the disruption and difficulties of the COVID years behind it, according to its vice-chancellor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.