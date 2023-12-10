'Upward trajectory': Confident CSU prepared to invest in Bathurst campus

CHARLES Sturt University is "on a really positive upward trajectory" as it puts the disruption and difficulties of the COVID years behind it, according to its vice-chancellor.
As she hosted CSU Bathurst staff members at a function at the newly renovated Pulse Cafe recently, Renee Leon told the Western Advocate that the investment in the cafe was part of an ongoing push to reinvigorate the campus.
"We're really pleased that students are now back on campus much more and that's partly because we are really focusing on quality teaching experiences - which, of course, is the main thing they're at university for - but also having really fun and vibrant spaces to hang out matters to all of us, but it certainly matters to students," she said.
"So we're thrilled that we've reopened Pulse Cafe. It's now a lovely, light, airy place to gather."
Ms Leon told the Advocate in July that the university was considering revamping some of its accommodation.
With the end of the year approaching, investing in that part of the campus remains the plan.
"We're just about to have our capital plan for next year considered by the University Council [the governing body for the university], but it does include plans for investment in the accommodation, especially on Bathurst and Wagga campuses," Ms Leon said.
"Student accommodation is really in demand, as you can imagine, with cost-of-living; providing affordable accommodation on campus is really welcomed by students, and it's important that it's somewhere that they'll find enjoyable and comfortable to live.
"We'll be investing in that over next year and the years ahead."
A big lesson to follow the COVID years was that those who come to campus want an experience they cannot get at home, she said.
"I think all universities are still coping with the impact of hybrid work and study and not just mandating - you must come to lectures or you must come to campus - but making the events that happen at work and on campus ones that really engage staff and students.
"Making them quality experiences, I think, has been, in many ways, a really good impetus for all universities to make sure that if people are coming on to campus, it's going to be a great experience, not just one they could have got online."
For example, she said having a lecturer simply standing in front of the class and talking wasn't enough.
"You may as well watch that online.
"If you are going to have students come in, make it something where they're going to get to interact with their teachers or with each other in ways that provide a really quality learning experience."
There was plenty of bad news for universities as the COVID years caused chaos in the sector - including a period of staff cuts at CSU to reduce its deficit - but Ms Leon said Charles Sturt is "definitely back on track and on a really positive upward trajectory".
"And not only in attracting students, but in getting great outcomes for students," she said.
"We were top of Australia again this year for graduates who get jobs and we scored really highly on student satisfaction and student experience and we've increased our success with really big first year cohorts, especially around nursing and business and accounting, with really substantial increases in student success for first year because of the extra support that we're giving."
CSU began welcoming back students and some staff in early 2022 after two years of challenges that included campus shutdowns and online learning.
Ms Leon said at the time that the return to the campus would "particularly benefit our commencing students who can start their higher education journeys supported by the physical presence of friends, classmates and campus services".
